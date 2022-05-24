Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 215,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 162,163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. 779,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,656,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

