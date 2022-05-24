Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.