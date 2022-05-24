Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 11,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,642. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

