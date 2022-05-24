Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,386. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

