Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $125,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

