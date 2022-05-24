Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $66.32 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 6.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $66,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 320,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,499,542. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.