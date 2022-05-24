Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,673 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,669,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,872,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 1,243,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,029,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.