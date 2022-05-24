Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,410 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 554,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

