Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 26,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,931. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.88. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.