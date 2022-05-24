Honest (HNST) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $177,503.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.06 or 0.65380520 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00505105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033451 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.41 or 1.50542626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

