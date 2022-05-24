Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,751. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

