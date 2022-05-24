Hord Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $69,501.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,932.27 or 0.29700806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00494375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.20 or 1.39512407 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.