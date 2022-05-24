Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $79,224.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.