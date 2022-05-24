Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €48.72 ($51.83) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.68 and a 200-day moving average of €53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($63.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

