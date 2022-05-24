HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $7.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 67.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,222. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $876.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.