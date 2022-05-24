Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $190.31 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $190.31 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $292.40 or 0.00998808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

