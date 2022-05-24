Infusive Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 5.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $189.26. 7,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,023. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

