Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 0.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after buying an additional 46,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.39. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $257.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

