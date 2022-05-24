Ink Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Ink has a total market cap of $264,691.80 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

