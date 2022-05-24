Innovius Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,209,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,006,000. NerdWallet comprises about 62.2% of Innovius Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Innovius Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NerdWallet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 197,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,159. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

