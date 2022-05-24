Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

