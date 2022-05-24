Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 779,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

