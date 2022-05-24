Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,608,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 289,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 204,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,035,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 115,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 144,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,869. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

