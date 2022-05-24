Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 738,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,639. The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

