Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of CME traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

