Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.