Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. 84,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.