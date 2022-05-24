Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

ISRG traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $216.75. 12,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

