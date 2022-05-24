Inverse Finance Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $96.94 or 0.00331576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $661,914.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00208430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.