Invesco Ltd. Acquires 42,476 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Northrop Grumman worth $443,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $456.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,024 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

