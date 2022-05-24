Invesco Ltd. Buys 207,441 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of FedEx worth $464,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.77. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

