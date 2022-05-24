Invesco Ltd. Buys 929,756 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $453,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

