Invesco Ltd. Has $508.93 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.46% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $508,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,783 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $303.34 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its 200-day moving average is $392.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

