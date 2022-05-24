Invesco Ltd. Has $539.33 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,661 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $539,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 972,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 124,231 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
