Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $524,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after acquiring an additional 187,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.