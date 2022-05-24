IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Thursday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

