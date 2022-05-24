IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.10 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

