Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $164.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.28 million and the lowest is $158.23 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 372,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,353. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,688.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

