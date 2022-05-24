IRISnet Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $30.97 million and $1.90 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,079,362,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,118,267 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

