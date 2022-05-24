ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ironSource also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ironSource.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE IS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at $15,166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

