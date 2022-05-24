iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.