iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.18. 26,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.