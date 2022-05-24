iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,560,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. 1,842,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.