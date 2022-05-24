iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,116. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

