iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 19,504,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,132,703. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.