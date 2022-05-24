iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

