iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,791,330 shares.The stock last traded at $235.82 and had previously closed at $240.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

