iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 33.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.75. 5,415,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,556. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

