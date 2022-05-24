iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

iSun stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.40. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. iSun had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, analysts predict that iSun will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

