Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $265,163 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 379.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

