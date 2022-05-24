Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $265,163 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ITRI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
